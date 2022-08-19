Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State
One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world.
445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve
Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve. The mounds are thought to be over 16,000 years old and their origins are unknown and mysterious.
You can visit the Mima Mounds near Olympia Washington and explore the Nature Reserve.
Speculation Remains On How The Mima Mounds Were Formed In Washington State
How did these mysterious mounds form?
A lot of speculation points to prairie dogs or ice and glaciers causing the mounds that exist over the 600+ acres of the Mima Mounds Natural Reserve in Washington State.
Take A Video Tour Of The Mima Mounds In Washington State
Here are details of the site from the Mima Mounds website:
Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve (NAP) was established in 1976 to protect rare examples of “mima mound” landforms and Puget prairie grasslands.
The site includes a small Garry oak woodland and savannah (widely spaced oak trees with grass understory) and also supports a variety of prairie-dependent butterflies and birds and Douglas-fir forest.
The NAP currently comprises 641 acres of grassland-covered mima mounds, forest, and oak woodland. In 1966, the National Park Service designated Mima Mounds Preserve as a National Natural Landmark, for its representation of our nation’s natural landscape; one of only 17 such landmarks in Washington state.
You can take an ariel view of the mounds with the video provided by David Carlos
