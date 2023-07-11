Washington State’s Most Unique Park Created From Flooded Orchards

Check Out This Flooded Orchard Turned Into A State Park In Washington State

If you are ready for a sweet adventure in Washington State, I've got a hidden gem state park that was once a flooded orchard.



One Of Washington State's Hidden gems Is This Park Near Lake Chelan

Road Trip Rik with another Washington State road trip that you and the family are going to love.

This time we are headed to North Central Washington near Lake Chelan for a unique state park that was created after the flooding of orchards many years ago.

According to Wikipedia:

Daroga State Park is a 90-acre Washington state park located on the Columbia River north of Orondo along the edge of Washington's Channeled Scablands.

The park has of river shoreline and offers picnicking, camping, boating, fishing, swimming, waterskiing, birdwatching, wildlife viewing, and other athletic facilities.

The park occupies land that was once part of the agricultural holdings of orchard man Grady Auvil. The name "Daroga" was coined using the names of the Auvil brothers — David, Robert, and Grady — and was first applied to the Daroga peach.

Following the construction of the Rocky Reach Dam and the creation of Lake Entiat, the park was created on a flooded portion of the Auvil orchard.

As you can see from the photos, Daroga State Park could be located in Southern Europe from the look and feel of things. If you've been looking for an unusual getaway, Daroga State Park might be worth checking. You can read more details about the park here.

