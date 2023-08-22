Washington State’s Most Snake-Infested Lake Will Make You Cringe

What Are Some Of The Most Snake-Infested Lakes In Washington State?

Yes, I'm sure there are plenty of snake-infested waters in Washington State but one lake in Washington seems to be the place I wouldn't be dipping my toes into.



Beware: Here Are The Top 3 Snake-Infested Lakes In Washington State

I once stepped on a snake while hiking and I went sky high because I thought it was a rattlesnake.

I grew up on the Grand Ronde River outside of Anatone Washington and yes we encountered rattlesnakes on a daily basis during the summer so I've always been a little apprehensive about diving into an unknown lake or river.

According to the website A-Z Animals, three lakes in Washington have a good supply of snakes in them and they are all pretty close to Tri-Cities Washington.

The article notes that Lake Wenatchee, Lake Chelan, and Moses Lake are the places in Washington State where you could likely run into snakes swimming right beside you.

Before you start thinking the worse, according to the Washington Department of Game and Wildlife, the harmless Garter Snake is the most abundant snake you'll find in Washington State lakes.

Washington State only has one venomous snake and that's the Western Rattlesnake.

According to the Washington Department of Game and Wildlife, rattlesnakes are most common near their den areas, which are generally in rock crevices exposed to sunshine.

They are most likely to be seen at night and dusk during the spring and fall when moving to and from hibernation sites.

So if you do see some snake swimming next to you at Lake Wenatchee, Lake Chelan, or Moses Lakes, the odds are that it's a harmless Garter snake that you've encountered.

