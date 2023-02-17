Washington State’s Most Remote Hotel Provides One-of-a-Kind Fun

Where Is The Most Remote Hotel In Washington State Located At?

Looking for an adventure of a lifetime? do you like seclusion to get away from it all?



You Can Hike 23 Miles In To Get To Washington State's Most Remote Hotel

Washington State's most remote hotel is closer to the Tri-Cities than you might think and it looks like the perfect place to plan an escape away from the hustle and bustle of life.

The most remote hotel in Washington State is likely the North Cascades Lodge at Stehekin.

This lodge is located in the remote community of Stehekin, which is only accessible by boat, floatplane, or hiking.

Stehekin is located on the shore of Lake Chelan, in the heart of the North Cascades National Park. The lodge offers a unique wilderness experience, with no roads connecting it to the outside world.

The only way to reach the lodge is by taking a ferry or floatplane from the town of Chelan or by hiking in from the Pacific Crest Trail.

According to the Lodge at Stehekin's website:

To get to Stehekin our guests must plan to take The Lady of the Lake (boat ferry) OR the Stehekin Ferry from Chelan, or make the beautiful 23 mile hike from Highway 20 to High Bridge where you hop on the red bus to Stehekin.

If you're looking for an unforgettable getaway that combines natural beauty with modern amenities and exciting activities then North Cascades Lodge at Stehekin should be at the top of your list and it's part of the North Cascades National Park.

