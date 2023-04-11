What's The Most Famous Drive-Thru In Washington State?

We've got a few famous burger places in Washington State and one of them is celebrating its 75th birthday.



Where Are The Best Hamburgers At In Washington State?

We all know Dick's in Seattle and Spokane and we all know about Zip's who opened one of the very first fast food restaurants in Kennewick but there is another drive-thru that's pretty famous in Yakima that's celebrating its 75th birthday.

My wife and I moved to Yakima back in 1999 and it was the first time I experienced a Miner's burger and it was life-changing. I can see why Miner's has been popular for 75 years.

If you're not familiar with Miner's, here are a few details about the history of the restaurant

Miner's Drive-In is a well-known restaurant in Yakima, Washington, that has been serving up classic burgers, fries, and milkshakes since 1948.

The restaurant is located at 2415 South 1st Street and you'll see the original owner's house next door to the restaurant which really stands out in the area.

The menu at Miner's Drive-In features a variety of classic American diner fare, including burgers, fries, onion rings, hot dogs, and milkshakes.

The burgers are popular, with options like the Miner's Burger, which comes with a 1/4 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and special sauce, as well as the Miner's Deluxe Burger, which adds cheese and bacon to the classic burger.

The restaurant has a classic drive-in layout, with carhop service available during the summer months. Customers can also choose to dine inside the restaurant or on the outdoor patio.

Miner's Drive-In has been a fixture in the Yakima community for 75 years. The restaurant has won numerous awards and has been featured in several publications, including USA Today and Sunset Magazine.

As it celebrates its 75th birthday, you might make it a destination location for your next road trip in Washington State.

