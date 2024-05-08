Foodie Love: Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal
I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out.
Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person
If you are a true foodie, you might want to check out this Washington State restaurant that's been listed as the most expensive restaurant in the state.
According to thedailymeal.com, The Herbfarm in Woodinville Washington is the most expensive restaurant in the state of Washington.
Truffle Treasure and The Moon and the Stars Highlight The Herbfarm's Menu
Thedailymeal.com says each nine-course meal features the freshest ingredients from forest, farm and sea and is paired with five or six wines
The menu does change every two weeks depending on what produce the restaurant has available from their home-grown stock of vegetables and herbs.
Herbfarm has on site fresh garden and I can tell you from experience, fresh fruits and vegetables make all the difference in a meal.
Located In Woodenville Washington, The Herbfarm Is A Foodie's Paradise
Herbfarm started their farm in 2001 and has seen the farm grow from 5 acres to a 47-acre farmtrust. The menu is centered around those farm fresh offerings year-round.
If you are true foodie or are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime meal, Herbfarm should be be next on your hitlist.
You can check out more details about The Herbfarm here.
