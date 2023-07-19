Washington State’s Favorite Fried Food Finally Makes 100% Sense

What Is Washington State's #1 Favorite Fried Food?

I don't think I have ever met a fried food I didn't like but I have to admit that a recent survey concerning fried food in Washington State finally got it right.

New Survey Reveals The #1 Fried Food In Washington State

Normally I'm complaining that surveys never get it right but this time I think it's right on the money.

According to shaneco.com, using Google Trends, Shane Co. analyzed the search volume of 70 state fair-style fried foods over the past 12 months to determine the most searched fried food in each state and nationwide and the #1 pick in Washington State for favorite fried food is FRENCH FRIES!

Who doesn't love french fries? Lamb Weston is near us in Tri-Cities so it makes sense that fries are the #1 choice for Washington State but if there are any doubts, here are a few reasons why fries kick butt:

1. Universally loved

For starters, French fries are loved everywhere, and every culture seems to have its spin on this beloved snack. Whether it's classic Belgian-style thick-cut fries, the Cheesy Fries of America, or the spicy Masala fries of India, French fries are always a hit.

2. Great variety

French fries can be made in a myriad of ways. They can be cut, seasoned, dipped, and fried to create a delicious dish. The cut is especially important. Thick-cut fries can be robust and sturdy, with a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Thin-cut fries, on the other hand, are light, crispy, and often have a more satisfying crunch. You can also get inventive with the seasoning of your French fries, from classic salt and pepper to herbs, garlic, and other spices.

3. Versatile

French fries can be enjoyed as a side, snack, or even a complete meal. They go well with cheese, meats, salads, and burgers, making them perfect for a quick weekday dinner or even a special occasion. The versatility of French fries means that they can be enjoyed in many contexts, and we are yet to find a situation where they don't fit in.

4. Memories

French fries have a special place in our hearts as they are often associated with memories. For many people, fries are a comforting reminder of childhood trips to the fast food chain or perhaps a popular burger joint.

5. Good mood enhancer

Lastly, French fries are simply one of the most delicious and unparalleled foods around which always makes us happy. It is almost impossible not to feel happier after indulging in some freshly fried French fries, especially when they are shared with friends or family.

For me, McDonald's fries are the best but I'll take a scoop of French fries over any other food so congrats Washington State, you finally got this survey right.

