Washington State’s 3 Biggest Highways Ranked Worst to Best

Interstate 5: Navigating the Challenges of Washington State's Busiest Highway

As a former West Sider, I loved living in the Seattle area and I know that you are thinking you'd never live in the area because of the traffic but I can tell you this, you'll quickly become an expert in navigating those roadways.



Unveiling the Issues: Critiquing Washington State's Lowest-Ranked Major Highway

For the heck of it, I'll be ranking three of Washington State's busiest highways – Interstate 405, I-5, and 167 – from worst to best. I saw this recently on Reddit, and I wanted to jump in with my own opinion.

These are just my opinions but let's see if you agree with me and I'll start with Interstate 405, often considered one of the worst highways in Washington State. Stretching from Tukwila to Lynnwood, this highway is notorious for its traffic jams during rush hour.

Additionally, construction projects along 405 have caused further disruptions to traffic flow. Overall, Interstate 405 is ranked as the worst highway in Washington State due to its consistent congestion and lack of efficient traffic management.

Next up is Interstate 5 (I-5), a major north-south route that runs through the heart of Washington State.

Despite its congestion, I-5 is ranked as the second-best highway in Washington State due to the fact it connects Seattle to Portland.

Last but not least is Highway 167, a lesser-known route that connects Renton to Auburn in the Puget Sound region.

While not as heavily traveled as 405 or I-5, Highway 167 has gained a reputation for being a reliable alternative for commuters looking to avoid congestion on other highways.

With fewer bottlenecks and smoother traffic flow compared to other highways in the area, Highway 167 is ranked as the best highway in Washington State for its efficiency and convenience in my humble opinion.

If you do have to travel on the west side, take Highway 167 if you can to save you some hassle on the other highways.

