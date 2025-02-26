Watch a Whole Year of Amazing Animal Moments from WA State DOT in 60 Seconds

I was one of those nay-sayers who didn't believe wildlife bridges worked and that they were a waste of taxpayers' money, but I was wrong.



New Fascinating Footage from WA State DOT's Animal Camera - 0 to 60 seconds

Nowadays, I'm enamored with the videos of the wildlife crossing over I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has posted some amazing photos and videos over the years and they added an amazing new video to their collection.

The WA DOT posted a new video in which they took a year's worth of pictures and made them into an amazing video. The video takes place over a year but showcases the year in over 60 seconds.

You'll get to see winter, spring, summer, and fall as the video progresses. You'll even see a newborn deer with its mother and elk traversing the bridge along with various foxes and coyotes.

You can view the exclusive video here

Seeing the animals crossing the bridge over a year is pretty amazing. I think you'll really enjoy this DOT video, it is amazing what the camera catches over the year.

