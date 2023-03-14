In Washington State, Who Legally Owns the Fence Between Two Houses?

Who's Liable In Washington State For A Shared Fence Along The Property Line?

Living next to another person can create many challenges, including who is responsible for the upkeep of a fence that divides the two properties. I live in Kennewick and our shared fence was up when we bought the property.



It's always good to know the law when it comes to a fence line

If you live in Washington State and have questions regarding your legal responsibility for the fence between your house and your neighbor’s, this article hopefully will help.

In Washington State, the ownership of a fence between two houses is usually determined by the location of the fence in relation to the property lines of each homeowner.

If the fence is located entirely on one homeowner's property, that homeowner is typically responsible for maintaining and repairing the fence.

However, if the fence is situated on the boundary line between the two properties, both homeowners may be considered joint owners and responsible for maintaining and repairing the fence.

It is important to note that property owners can enter into a written agreement that outlines who is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the fence, regardless of its location.

Homeowners can also work with their neighbors to reach a mutually agreeable solution regarding the fence.

If you live in Washington State and are trying to determine who legally owns a shared fence between two houses, paying attention to existing property line agreements or taking legal action with local courts can help resolve any disputes or confusion about ownership rights.

It's important to remember that regardless of legal ownership rights when it comes to repairing or replacing fencing structures between two houses in Washington State—communication with your neighbor is key!

