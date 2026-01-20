I got my start in radio broadcasting in Clarkston, Washington, but I soon realized that I would have to move to be successful in my career.

Career Goals? These 3 Washington Towns Are Leading the Way

After eight years of struggling to move up and down the radio dial, I finally made it to Seattle, and everything changed for me.

Once I was successful, I've been able to pick and choose the towns I've wanted to live in, rather than being desperate in my career.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is that there are three towns in Washington State where your career can really get going, according to a new survey.

Want a Better Job Future? These 3 WA Towns Just Got National Recognition

CoworkingCafe.com posted a ranking of the three Washington State towns where you can get a great start to your career.

READ MORE: Here Are Our Favorite Top 10 Small Towns in Washington State

Here's what they discovered:

Kirkland (#9), Bellevue (#12) and Redmond (#23) all rank among the best small cities nationwide for career potential, standing out for their high earning power, strong employer presence, workforce engagement and deep ties to the Seattle-area innovation economy.

So if you've been thinking about making a career adjustment, Kirkland, Bellevue, and Redmond might be worth looking into.

According to the survey, experts are chiming in:

“The strongest drivers aren’t surface-level perks; they’re the public supports that make daily life workable. Workers now prioritize affordable housing, transportation, childcare, and healthcare. Cities that provide these core foundations are the ones that truly attract and retain talent.”

Sarah Mosseri, Ph.D., Sociologist specializing in labor, inequality, and workplace culture

So as you navigate your career, these towns in Washington State might offer exactly the boost you need.

You can read more about the survey here.