I once had a girlfriend who was a HUGE Target fan. She often said it was her version of Disneyland.



Washington State Targets Making Big Changes To Self-Check Out – We Love It!

Well, changes are happening at Disneyland - err - I mean Target. As you know, Target and Costco have recently started using self-checkout lines, hoping to speed up lines for those who like self-checkouts.

In March 2024, Target introduced an "Express Self-Checkout" policy, limiting self-checkout use to customers with 10 items or fewer at most of its nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.

Is Target Getting Rid Of Its Self-Checkout Lanes?

This change aimed to enhance the checkout experience by reducing wait times and improving efficiency. According to Target, this adjustment led to an 8% improvement in transaction times and higher customer satisfaction scores.

You've got the 10 items or less rule, but word has it that some Targets are removing some of their self-checkout lanes and citing a rise in shoplifting.

Is Target Ditching Self-Checkout? What You Need to Know

Customers have reported the removal of self-checkout stations in certain locations, while Target maintains that it has no plans to eliminate self-checkout.

We'll see if Targets in Washington State start following suit with the removal of some of their self-checkout stations. I did notice at our Walmart in Kennewick that they even put in MORE self-checkout stations.

If you aren't a fan of self-checkout, then this change will make you happy. You can read more about the removal of some self-check-out stations here.

