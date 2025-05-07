Washington State Targets Making Big Changes To Self-Check Out – We Love It
I once had a girlfriend who was a HUGE Target fan. She often said it was her version of Disneyland.
Washington State Targets Making Big Changes To Self-Check Out – We Love It!
Well, changes are happening at Disneyland - err - I mean Target. As you know, Target and Costco have recently started using self-checkout lines, hoping to speed up lines for those who like self-checkouts.
In March 2024, Target introduced an "Express Self-Checkout" policy, limiting self-checkout use to customers with 10 items or fewer at most of its nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.
Is Target Getting Rid Of Its Self-Checkout Lanes?
This change aimed to enhance the checkout experience by reducing wait times and improving efficiency. According to Target, this adjustment led to an 8% improvement in transaction times and higher customer satisfaction scores.
You've got the 10 items or less rule, but word has it that some Targets are removing some of their self-checkout lanes and citing a rise in shoplifting.
Is Target Ditching Self-Checkout? What You Need to Know
Customers have reported the removal of self-checkout stations in certain locations, while Target maintains that it has no plans to eliminate self-checkout.
We'll see if Targets in Washington State start following suit with the removal of some of their self-checkout stations. I did notice at our Walmart in Kennewick that they even put in MORE self-checkout stations.
If you aren't a fan of self-checkout, then this change will make you happy. You can read more about the removal of some self-check-out stations here.
READ MORE: Could Your Salty Snacks Be Banned In Washington State?
5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals