I once had a girlfriend who was a HUGE Target fan. She often said it was her version of Disneyland.

Washington State Targets Making Big Changes To Self-Check Out – We Love It!

Well, changes are happening at Disneyland - err - I mean Target. As you know, Target and Costco have recently started using self-checkout lines, hoping to speed up lines for those who like self-checkouts.

In March 2024, Target introduced an "Express Self-Checkout" policy, limiting self-checkout use to customers with 10 items or fewer at most of its nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.

This change aimed to enhance the checkout experience by reducing wait times and improving efficiency. According to Target, this adjustment led to an 8% improvement in transaction times and higher customer satisfaction scores.

You've got the 10 items or less rule, but word has it that some Targets are removing some of their self-checkout lanes and citing a rise in shoplifting.

Customers have reported the removal of self-checkout stations in certain locations, while Target maintains that it has no plans to eliminate self-checkout.

We'll see if Targets in Washington State start following suit with the removal of some of their self-checkout stations. I did notice at our Walmart in Kennewick that they even put in MORE self-checkout stations.

If you aren't a fan of self-checkout, then this change will make you happy. You can read more about the removal of some self-check-out stations here.

