I've always said that if we have a mild winter, summer will be a scorcher in Washington State.

Update: Intense Heat Wave Set to Scorch the Pacific Northwest

As we are now past Memorial Day and almost to summer, the Pacific Northwest is expected to experience a heatwave over the weekend, so be aware that hazardous heat conditions will exist over the next few days.

Meteorologist Chris Nunley posted that the PNW should brace for some hotter-than-normal temps.

Here's a look and a breakdown of his forecast as posted on Facebook:

A powerful high-pressure system is expected to take hold over the Pacific and the Inland Northwest this Sunday and Monday.

Forecasters warn that temperatures will surge dramatically, with highs climbing into the 80s, 90s, and even triple digits across the region.

Sizzle Alert: The Pacific Northwest Braces for a Scorching Heat Wave

The hottest areas will be east of the Cascades, where valleys are expected to hit the 100s. Communities in Central and Eastern Washington—including the Tri-Cities and Yakima—should brace for extreme heat.

Meanwhile, the Cascade foothills will likely experience temperatures in the 90s.

Even the typically cooler regions west of the mountains won’t escape the heat: highs around 90 degrees are possible from Tacoma to Olympia and into the Portland metro area. Seattle is expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The good news is that some relief is in sight. A weak upper-level system is expected to move in from the Pacific by Tuesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the region.

As I always say on the radio, when we get these heat waves, stay hydrated

