Washington State Subways Are Making a Big Change (I Like It)

Subway Restaurants Are Changing Up Their Beverage Choices In WA State

I'll admit it. I am a soda snob and I pick my restaurants based on what kind of pop they serve. I'll even ask my server what kind of products they serve and I once had one restaurant tell me it was one thing but it was another - you can't fool a soda pop snob.

So I rolled into the Subway off 395 in Kennewick. I ordered a Cold Cut Combo and a soda and imagine my surprise when they handed me a Pepsi. I had forgotten that Subway has made the switch from Coke products to Pepsi products.

Subway made the deal back in 2024 and you'll start seeing the changes in 2025 as I discovered at the Subway I visited in the Tri-Cities.

Here is what the press release said about the change over:

"The partnership with PepsiCo is an exciting milestone in our journey to become America's favorite place to eat, drink and work," said Doug Fry, President of Subway, North America. "It is a win-win for everyone, as it brings a delicious suite of beverage and snack choices to our guests, driving additional consideration of these menu items, while also providing cost-effective, streamlined solutions to our franchisees."

The next time you go into Subway, they'll be serving up Pepsi products so if you are a soda snob like me, now you know what the big change is at Subway restaurants in Washington State.

