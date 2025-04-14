Closed Stores: Washington State Retail Blackout Hits Sunday
Get prepared for a statewide closure this Sunday at several retailers around Washington State.
There was a time when I was a kid when everything was closed on a major holiday.
You were lucky enough if the corner market was open so that you could grab a Pepsi and a Snickers.
You'd prepare for these 24-hour closures, but things have changed over the last few decades, where consumers just expect stores to be open even on major holidays.
A lot of major retailers have started to pull back and are closed on holidays, allowing their employees to enjoy the holidays with their families.
Washington State will see several major retailers close this Sunday, April 20th, for a major retail "blackout" for Easter.
Here are some retailers that'll be closed this coming Sunday in Washington State:
- Target
- Costco
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Michaels
- Lowe’s
- Best Buy
- Marshalls
- T.J.Maxx
- Home Depot
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Dollar Tree
As you head into your Easter weekend, just be prepared that some of your favorite retailers will have their doors locked on April 20th. I'm sure the corner store will still have your Pepsi and Snickers.
