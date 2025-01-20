You Won't Believe Which County Tops Washington's Snowfall Charts

I totally got this wrong. I assumed because of the location of Mount Rainier, that would have to be the snowiest county in Washington State but I blew it.



First I messed up, Mount Rainier is in Pierce County but for some reason, I thought it was King County, that was my first mistake but it surprises me that King County is the snowiest county in Washington State.

A new report survey reveals the snowiest counties in Washington State and King County reign supreme.

After World Snow Day on January 19, Lawn Love released its ranking of the snowiest U.S. counties for 2025.

Their analysis evaluated 258 counties across three main categories. This included reviewing historical snowfall data, such as yearly averages and records for one-day and three-day snowfall totals. They also factored in temperature trends and the demand for snow removal services, using a total of seven different metrics.

King County is home to some of the highest peaks in Washington State. Mount Daniel is in King County with the highest peak in the state at almost 8,000 feet and several of the Cascade Mountains Peaks are in King County.

My first thought was that Mt. Rainier alone could get the most snow in the state but if you look at King County you've got several places that get a ton of snow making it the #1 snowiest county in Washington State.

Spokane and Yakima counties get quite a bit of snow as well and a shout-out to Walla Walla county because the Blue Mountains put it at 147th snowiest county in the nation.

