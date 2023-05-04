This Washington State Small Town Is the Perfect Place To Retire

New Survey Says This Small Town Is The Best Place To Retire In Washington State

Retirement is way off for some and close for others. I'm one of those folks that getting closer to retirement with about 12 years left and I've often thought about where I'd retire.



Where Is The Best Place To Retire In Washington State?

I'm from Clarkston Washington and I always swore I wouldn't retire in my hometown but there are several places nearby Clarkston that I would consider. They often say home is where the heart is and having grown up for a time on the Grand Ronde River, I wouldn't mind going back to my roots.

A recent article from MSN.com breaks down "secret, safe and small towns to retire in America" and one place, in particular, made the nationwide list. The article cites Camas Washington as one of the most perfect places to retire

Here is what the article said about why Camas Washington is an ideal place to retire in Washington State:

A bit larger of a community, Camas is classic Pacific Northwest small-town cool, and perfect for those who dislike the hot and humid options. Camas is a scenic wonderland and a natural spot for active retirees. It sits near the Columbia River and Oregon-Washington border and sports a beautiful downtown with lots of art, good food, and culture. Expect average rents a bit higher than other places in the state.

After doing a bit of research, it makes sense why Camas Washington tops the nationwide list according to MSN.com.

I'm sure you have your own ideas on where you want to retire someday so feel free to share some of your thoughts in the comment section below.

