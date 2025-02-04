Could Washington State Secede and Survive From the USA?

It's a volatile time in the nation, making you think about some of the craziness that could occur over the next few years.



Challenges Washington Would Face as an Independent Nation

As a kid, I loved the game Risk where you could take over other countries so it got me thinking, can Washington State secede for the United States and what are the odds that we could be a country all to ourselves and survive?

The strength of America will always be the United States but some people believe that parts of Washington and Oregon should split into Idaho based on political beliefs.

The Wall Street Journal staff did a recent article about which states could survive after splitting from the US and you'll be surprised by Washington State's ranking.

The Case for Washington State Seceding from the U.S.

So the Evergreen State fares better than most states as Washington's odds of surviving puts us into the top 10 of the state's rankings.

Here is where we ranked in important resources that we'd need to survive by not being part of the USA. We ranked 9th on the Wall Street listing.

Average Rank: 10.3

10.3 State Population: 7,841,283 (13th), comparable to Hong Kong.

7,841,283 (13th), comparable to Hong Kong. State GDP: $801.5 billion (11th), comparable to Poland.

$801.5 billion (11th), comparable to Poland. Active-Duty Military: 60,603 (7th), comparable to Lebanon.

60,603 (7th), comparable to Lebanon. Other Factors: Pacific coast port, international border with Canada; nuclear submarines.

If you are thinking that Washington State should split from the Union, we do have a better chance of surviving compared to most states.

As much as we pick on California, they ranked #1 in being able to survive on their own. The population alone is equal to all citizens in Canada.

Last place is Vermont, which is landlocked and has a population of 600,000 and low-level active military.

You can read more on the rankings here.

