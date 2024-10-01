[VIDEO] Washington State Rock Star’s House Goes Up for Sale

Peek Inside This Famous Rock Star's Up For Sale Home in Lake Sammamish

Train's lead singer Pat Monahan has put up his Seattle area house up for sale and it's gorgeous inside.



Train's Pat Monahan Is Moving Closer To His Parents According To Sources

If you've got an extra $8.1 million lying around or you want to dream big, you need to take a peek inside this amazing Lake Sammamish home.

I've seen some comments about how modest the home's decor is and yes, interestingly, the property doesn't seem to fit the rock star lifestyle - sorry, no Jungle Room here folks.

Here's the listing details according to Zillow.com

Lake Sammamish sets the stage for an extraordinary life in this waterfront masterpiece. Exquisite design meets nature's splendor in perfect harmony. A trickling waterfall and NW-inspired design—featuring fir-wrapped beams and natural stone—blends tranquility with warmth and sophistication.

The great room, with breathtaking lake views, opens to a heated deck for serene mornings. At the water's edge, a private dock, sandy beach, and firepit invite relaxation as lapping waves compose your daily soundtrack.

Retreat to the primary suite with its cozy fireplace. Downstairs, a 2nd kitchen, wine cellar, and outdoor fireplace enhance year-round lakeside living. An elevator connects all 3 levels, merging comfort and elegance in this timeless retreat.

Take a peek inside:

It's an amazing property and worthy of the next "rock star" who wants to move in there. Check out more about this listing here.

