20 Inches of New Snowfall To Temporarily Close 2 Major Washington State Passes

20 Inches of New Snowfall To Temporarily Close Major Washington State Pass

If you are headed to the passes this weekend, make sure you check our APP often and know before you go. Snow is coming and a few Washington State passes are already starting to get snow



As of 12:30 p.m. on October 31, both SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 123 Cayuse Pass, located between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek, have been temporarily closed

SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 123 Cayuse Pass Temporarily Closed Through 11/4

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) implemented the closure following a severe weather forecast predicting over 20 inches of snowfall within the next 24 hours.

Washington Department of Transportation Washington Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT made the decision to shut down both passes for the safety of maintenance crews and travelers, as worsening road conditions and an increased risk of avalanches pose significant hazards.

Chinook pass 2018 loading...

The closure will remain in effect until further notice, with WSDOT planning to reassess road and avalanche conditions on Monday, November 4, to determine if it is safe to reopen the passes.

For updates on weather and highway conditions, travelers can visit:

Drivers are encouraged to check these resources regularly for the latest information.

Washington State's DOT 10 Astonishing Pictures of Chinook Pass Snow Fall Check out these amazing photos of Chinook Pass getting cleared by the Washington State Department Of Transportation Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals