14 Washington State Retailers All Closed 24 Hours on April 20th

Have you ever heard about a shopping "blackout"? It looks like 14 retailers in Washington State are closing their doors in a few weeks for 24 hours.

How April 20th Led to a Stellar Shut Down for These Washington State Stores

As April continues, 14 well-known Washington State retailers are preparing to close their doors for 24 hours. It's called a shopping "blackout," and it'll affect shoppers and retailers on April 20th.

Target

Who are the retailers in Washington State closing?

Target

Costco

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Michaels

Lowe’s

Best Buy

Marshalls

T.J.Maxx

Home Depot

Walgreens

Walmart

Dollar Tree

Why the closures and shopping blackout on April 20th?

Explore the 14 Washington State Retailers That'll Take a Break on April 20th

It's Easter, so 14 Washington State retailers will be closed on the holiday, allowing employees to spend time with their families.

Costco

Thanks, retailwire.com, for the list. You can check out more closed retailers here.

You might want to double-check your neighborhood retailer on closure dates because each town can vary on closure dates.

