One Washington State Town Ranks #1 in the Nation for Generosity

What Town In Washington State is The Most Generous?

Washingtonians are pretty generous when it comes to helping out their fellow neighbors. I know whenever we do a radiothon or such, Tri-Citians always step up to help.



You hear a lot of negativity concerning gas prices and inflation but one town in Washington State recently landed at the #1 spot in the nation for their generosity.

Our friends at Wallethub recently named Seattle the #1 best city for Christmas based on several criteria. Wallethub broke down their criteria as such:

In order to determine the best places to celebrate Christmas, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across five key dimensions: 1) Traditions & Fun, 2) Observance, 3) Generosity, 4) Shopping, and 5) Costs.

Seattle Washington came out at #1 with Portland Oregon also ranking in the top 15. I don't think I was surprised by the survey but there was one part of the results that I found very interesting.

It might surprise you to discover that Seattle has the most food banks (per square root of population), 0.023346, which is 18.9 times more than Boston, the city with the fewest at 0.001236.

Seattle likes to take care of its own and along with the other criteria, that's why Seattle is the #1 most generous town in Washington State during the holidays.

It's note-worthy that Wallethub also has another survey of the most-caring cities in the nation with Madison Wisconsin ranking in at #1 with Seattle Washington coming in at #9

All of Washington State ranks high in generosity and giving, just another reason why Washington State is a great place to live.

