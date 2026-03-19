Washington State Patrol Trooper Resigns After Deadly Crash

Embattled Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen has tendered her resignation effective April 1st.

Trooper Clasen Steps Down After Deadly 2025 Crash

In a press release from WSP Director of Public Affairs Chris Loftis, Clasen's resignation comes after a deadly crash that sadly took the life of Jhoser Emmanuel Vega-Sanchez on March 1st, 2025, in Richland.

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What Led to Trooper Clasen’s Resignation After Fatal Crash

Clasen has been awaiting trial after her arrest following the incident where her blood alcohol level was 0.17, nearly twice the legal limit, after a blood test six hours after the incident.

READ MORE: WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen Pleads Not Guilty at Arraignment

Following her arrest and first court appearance, Clasen was released on her own recognizance and placed on paid administrative leave.

Her annual salary remained at $133,511, which has irritated followers of the case. Clasen has been a trooper for 14 years.

Clasen's lawyers state that her resignation is unrelated to the pending case and that she still maintains her innocence; however, they acknowledge that public scrutiny was a contributing factor to her resignation.

Trooper Clasen's next court appearance is scheduled for September 10th, with the trial set for September 28th.

You can read more details about the case here.