Alert: Areas the WSP Will Be Patrolling With Speed Emphasis Patrols

If you are headed out on the roadways during Thanksgiving week, the Washington State Patrol are reminding motorists that they are stepping up their speed emphasis patrols.



Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas Counties Are Priority WSP Patrols

In a press release from the WSP, several areas in the state will be monitored through the holiday week

District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding to include driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.

Motorists traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. We encourage travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather/winter driving conditions.

In a quote from Sergeant Jermaine Walker concerning the patrols:

Yes, the Washington State Patrol will have emphasis patrols starting November 21 and running through December 1.

The patrols will focus on speed, driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision causing violations.

Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas Counties are our priority, however, we will have similar emphasis patrols state-wide. These patrols will continue through New Year.

So if you have students or yourself traveling on the roads during the Thanksgiving week, make sure you slow it down and be safe so you don't end up getting a ticket from the Washington State Patrol.