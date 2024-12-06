12 FREE Days in 2025 That You Can Visit Washington State Parks

I'll be the first to admit that I don't have a Discover Pass so whenever the state parks in Washington State announce free dates, my ears perk up.



Take Advantage Of These Free State Park 2025 Entry Days In Washington State

My wife has a Discover Pass but if you are one of those waiting to hear what the free days are for visiting our state parks in Washington State, the official dates have been released.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.

On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington State park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The 2025 Discover Pass free days are: Wed., Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes

Mon., Jan. 20 - Martin Luther King Junior Day

Sun., March 9 - Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday

Wed., March 19 - State Parks’ 111th Birthday

Tues., April 22 - Earth Day

Sat., June 7 and Sun., June 8 - Free Fishing Weekend

Thurs., June 19 - Juneteenth

Sat., Aug. 9 - Smokey Bear’s Birthday

Sat., Sept. 27 - National Public Lands Day

Fri., Oct. 10 - World Mental Health Day

Mon., Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

So as you make your plans for road trips in Washington State, why not take advantage of those free days?

I'd also book ahead now and reserve your spots because on the free days, those spots will go quick!

6 Magical Winter Experiences to See in the PNW Everyone wants to experience FUN during the holidays. Here are 6 of the best family-fun experiences worth the drive. They're affordable and everyone will have a blast. Pack the essentials to stay warm. Mittens, scarves, boots, and skates (if necessary) will do the trick. Make sure the car has an ice scraper, to be safe. Happy Holidays-enjoy! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner