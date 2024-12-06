12 FREE Days in 2025 That You Can Visit Washington State Parks
I'll be the first to admit that I don't have a Discover Pass so whenever the state parks in Washington State announce free dates, my ears perk up.
Take Advantage Of These Free State Park 2025 Entry Days In Washington State
My wife has a Discover Pass but if you are one of those waiting to hear what the free days are for visiting our state parks in Washington State, the official dates have been released.
The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.
On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington State park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
The 2025 Discover Pass free days are:
- Wed., Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
- Mon., Jan. 20 - Martin Luther King Junior Day
- Sun., March 9 - Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
- Wed., March 19 - State Parks’ 111th Birthday
- Tues., April 22 - Earth Day
- Sat., June 7 and Sun., June 8 - Free Fishing Weekend
- Thurs., June 19 - Juneteenth
- Sat., Aug. 9 - Smokey Bear’s Birthday
- Sat., Sept. 27 - National Public Lands Day
- Fri., Oct. 10 - World Mental Health Day
- Mon., Nov. 11 - Veterans Day
So as you make your plans for road trips in Washington State, why not take advantage of those free days?
I'd also book ahead now and reserve your spots because on the free days, those spots will go quick!
