One Of Our Favorite Washington State Park’s Ranks #2 In The Nation

One Of Washington State Parks Ranks #2 In The Nation

It's always cool seeing articles where Washington State ranks high on places to visit in the nation.



Did Mount Rainier State Park Rank High On Park Survey?

As a true Washingtonian, there are still several state parks I haven't visited but I've got them on my bucket list. My wife loves hiking and her goal is to visit all of our state parks.

Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks.

Despite Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks seeing millions more visitors than North Cascades in 2022, the latter was crowned the #2 best park in the USA. Still, Mount Rainer was among the most positively reviewed parks in the country by visitors.

Have you been to North Cascades National Park? If not, here are five reasons to put North Cascades on your next travel list:

Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.

The report revealed the following insights regarding Washington’s national parks:

North Cascades National Park ranks #2 overall in the country, beating out many better-known parks. The only more highly-ranked park in America is Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.

Mount Rainier National Park ranked #30 overall, largely due to positive visitor reviews and accessibility. Still, the park scored lower on the affordability and weather factors.

Olympic National Park ranked #31 overall, largely brought down by being designated #57 in the affordability ranks. Still, it has the highest possible visitor review score of all national parks in the USA

As you can see according to the report provided by Travel Lemmings, North Cascades National Park is a place of serene beauty that you'll want to explore in Washington State.

You can read more about the survey and rankings here.

