Popular Washington State Sledding Area Won’t Open for 2024/2025 Season

What Are The Conditions For Sledding At Mount Rainier In Washington State?

Mount Rainier National Park has shared its winter 2024-25 recreation schedule, detailing vehicle access and activity updates for visitors in a press release on their website.

Starting Tuesday, November 12, access to the Paradise area will be open to vehicles four days per week, from Friday through Monday. During the other three days—Tuesday through Thursday—the road to Paradise will be closed to public vehicles.

However, park staff will continue to evaluate and potentially adjust this schedule based on winter staffing levels.

The Longmire area will remain open to visitors daily, weather and emergency conditions permitting. Winter camping will also be available in the Paradise area from Friday to Sunday nights, as long as conditions allow.

One notable change this season is the absence of the popular sledding runs at Paradise. Due to limited staff availability, resources will focus instead on road and parking lot plowing to ensure safe access. Additionally, sledding is not permitted in other areas of the park.

Access to other areas of Mount Rainier National Park will remain consistent with previous seasons. State Routes 410 and 123 will soon close for the winter season, as is typical, impacting access at the park's northeast, east, and southeast boundaries.

Despite these closures, the eastern side of the park will stay open for visitors, including those interested in overnight winter camping with the appropriate permits.

For more detailed information about Paradise’s winter access and other seasonal updates, you are encouraged to check the Mount Rainier National Park website.

