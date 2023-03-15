Where Are Some Of The Oldest Roads In Washington State?

Washington State is home to some of the oldest roads in the United States.



canva canva loading...

Can You Drive Along Some Of Washington State's Oldest Roads?

Many of these roads have been replaced by newer, more efficient highways and interstates, but there are still some stretches of roads that provide a glimpse into the past and those are the ones we will focus on.

It might surprise you to discover that one of the oldest roads is right next to us in Walla Walla county.

canva canva loading...

So let's dive in and take a look at eight of the oldest roads in Washington State that you might want to explore, pack a lunch, it's going to be a good list.

8 of Washington State’s Oldest Roads Are Worth Exploring Take a walk through history and check out eight of Washington State's oldest roads

Thanks to placement on both state and national registers, you can road trip down some of these old roads and appreciate just how far we've come since those first settlers arrived here.

You can read more details on the oldest roads in Washington State here

