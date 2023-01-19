Love Ghosts? Washington State’s Oldest Hotel Is Worth Exploring

Where Is The Oldest Hotel In Washington State Located?

Can you name the oldest hotel in Washington State?

Washington State's Oldest Hotel Is Still Open For Business

The hotel is still open and some locals say it might even be haunted and claim that there is even a ghost cat roaming the halls. I think it's worth exploring.

The Tokeland Hotel, located on Willapa Bay, is the oldest hotel in Washington State and it's created quite a legacy. The owners are getting rave reviews for the food and accommodations and you might want to put this hotel on your next road trip.

Dating back to 1885, this historic hotel has seen its fair share of history and remains a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

There are even rumors of the hotel being haunted which makes it even more fascinating.

Let’s take a closer look at this unique piece of Washington's history.

The History of the Tokeland Hotel as posted by the Tokeland Hotel:

In 1858 George and Charlotte Brown settled among the Shoalwater Tribe led by Chief Toke. The Browns homesteaded 1400 acres, raised crops, kept livestock, and traded with the Native Americans.

Later, the Browns’ daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, William Kindred, built the current structure as a home and haven for travelers.

With their daughters, Maud and Elizabeth, they purchased additional land and developed a golf course, dairy, oyster farm, and post office.

The Tokeland Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

According to Wikipedia, the Tokeland Hotel might have a resident ghost.

As the story goes, "Charley", an immigrant, got caught between the walls hiding from authorities and died.

The locals believe that "Charley" roams the hotel. It's also speculated that rooms 4 and 7 are haunted and are very popular rental rooms.

The Tokeland Hotel has been standing since 1885 and has seen some amazing changes over that time.

It’s now one of Washington State’s most beloved historic landmarks with stunning views across Willapa Bay offering an unforgettable experience for all who visit it.

Whether you’re looking to explore some local attractions or just spend some quality time relaxing in beautiful surroundings – there’s something here for everyone at this incredible landmark