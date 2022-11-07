You’d Think Salmon But This Other Fish Is Washington State’s Favorite

Can You Name The Official State Fish Of Washington?

If you're like most people, you probably can't name the state fish for Washington State. And that's OK!

After all, there are 50 states in the United States, and it's unreasonable to expect anyone to know the state fish for all of them.

Do You Realize That Salmon Isn't The State Fish Of Washington?

My father was an avid fisherman and I'm sure he could've answered the question. I logically thought it was Salmon but I was wrong in my research.

If you're from Washington State, or if you're planning to visit soon, then it might be a good idea to familiarize yourself with our state fish.

After all, what better way to show your love for your state than by knowing its state fish?

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the state fish of Washington State:

The Steelhead Trout

The steelhead trout is a species of freshwater fish that is closely related to salmon.

Steelhead trout are native to the west coast of North America, and they are most commonly found in rivers and streams that flow into the Pacific Ocean.

Steelhead trout vary in coloration depending on their environment, but they are typically silver-green in color with dark spots on their backs and sides.

Steelhead trout can grow quite large—up to 50 pounds—but the average size is between 2 and 10 pounds.

Steelhead trout are popular gamefish due to their fight when hooked, as well as their delicious flavor.

They are commonly caught using baitfish such as minnows or nightcrawlers, but they can also be caught using artificial lures such as spinners or flies.

So there you have it, now you know everything there is to know about the state fish of Washington State.

Be sure to show off your new knowledge the next time you're watching Jeopardy or talking to an avid fisherman in Washington State.