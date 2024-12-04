What Would Happen in a Nuclear Attack in Washington State?

I saw a recent article from Newsweek talking about the potential effects of a nuclear attack in some major US cities.

Seattle wasn't featured in the article, but major cities would crumble. According to the article, an estimated 1,638,140 people would die in Washington, 5,458,130 in New York, and 2,758,790 in Los Angeles.

Some scary stuff no doubt.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

So what about Washington State?

As a kid, I was terrified of the TV mini-series "The Day After", so would the Evergreen State become the same wasteland as featured in the show?

The Immediate Impact After A Nuclear Strike In Washington State

The immediate effects of a nuclear detonation would be catastrophic. If a nuclear device were to strike a major city in Washington State, such as Seattle, the initial blast radius within several miles would face near-total destruction.

Key landmarks like the Space Needle, Pike Place Market, and even residential neighborhoods would instantaneously transform into rubble.

The heat from the explosion would result in firestorms, with temperatures exceeding thousands of degrees Fahrenheit.

Radiation exposure in the immediate vicinity would lead to severe health consequences, causing radiation sickness for those who survived the initial blast.

The Fallout Zone After A Nuclear Strike In Washington State

Beyond the immediate devastation, radioactive fallout would pose one of the most significant threats.

Winds would carry radioactive particles far beyond the blast site, potentially affecting areas across the western parts of Washington, Oregon, and even northern California.

Contaminants could pollute rivers like the Columbia or Puget Sound, threatening both human life and ecosystems for decades to come.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Human Loss and Healthcare Strain

Washington State is home to more than 7 million people. A nuclear strike would result in staggering casualties, but the survivors would face long-term health challenges due to radiation exposure.

Hospitals across the state, including those in Tacoma, Olympia, and Spokane, would be overwhelmed beyond capacity, not only by physical injuries but also by mental trauma.

Economic Collapse

Washington has a great economy, with industries like technology (home to companies like Microsoft and Amazon), agriculture (especially apples and wine in eastern Washington), and aerospace (with Boeing leading the charge). A nuclear attack would disrupt supply chains and industrial activities, leading to an economic downturn unparalleled in the state’s history.

As a kid growing up, we all experienced the threat of nuclear war, but luckily and hopefully, a nuclear strike in Washington State will only be a figment of our imagination and science fiction for generations to come.