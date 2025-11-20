TSA May Charge $18 at WA Airports If You Lack REAL ID

Yes, I'm still one of those people who doesn't have a REAL ID, but I'm waiting for my driver's license renewal in 2026 when my current license expires.

Flying in WA? TSA Proposes $18 Fee for No REAL ID

Now the TSA is floating a new policy to charge $18 to Washington State residents who don't come prepared for their flight and don't show their REAL ID.

Here's what the proposal says:

Under the proposed rule, if a passenger at a U.S. airport does not present a REAL ID Act-compliant state driver’s license/ID or a U.S. passport (or other TSA-acceptable ID), they could be subject to paying an $18 non-refundable fee.

This fee would allow access to the checkpoint using an alternative identity verification system described by TSA as a “modernized alternative identity verification program” (biometric kiosk + other verification methods) for up to 10 days.

WA Flyers Could Pay $18 if REAL ID Isn’t Shown at TSA

The rule is currently proposed, a notice is to be published in the Federal Register, followed by a public comment period. The implementation date is not yet clear.

Do you agree or disagree with such a policy?

I know I need to get a REAL ID or get a new passport, but I still feel that it's ridiculous to require such steps to take a flight in the United States, especially if you are already a citizen.

Let me know what you think of this new proposed fee in the comments below.