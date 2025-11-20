TSA May Charge $18 at WA Airports If You Lack REAL ID

TSA May Charge $18 at WA Airports If You Lack REAL ID

Getty Images

Yes, I'm still one of those people who doesn't have a REAL ID, but I'm waiting for my driver's license renewal in 2026 when my current license expires.

Flying in WA? TSA Proposes $18 Fee for No REAL ID

Now the TSA is floating a new policy to charge $18 to Washington State residents who don't come prepared for their flight and don't show their REAL ID.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's what the proposal says:

Under the proposed rule, if a passenger at a U.S. airport does not present a REAL ID Act-compliant state driver’s license/ID or a U.S. passport (or other TSA-acceptable ID), they could be subject to paying an $18 non-refundable fee.

Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE: 10 Surprising Foods That TSA Will Allow On WA State Flights

This fee would allow access to the checkpoint using an alternative identity verification system described by TSA as a “modernized alternative identity verification program” (biometric kiosk + other verification methods) for up to 10 days.

WA Flyers Could Pay $18 if REAL ID Isn’t Shown at TSA

The rule is currently proposed, a notice is to be published in the Federal Register, followed by a public comment period. The implementation date is not yet clear.

Do you agree or disagree with such a policy?

I know I need to get a REAL ID or get a new passport, but I still feel that it's ridiculous to require such steps to take a flight in the United States, especially if you are already a citizen.

Let me know what you think of this new proposed fee in the comments below.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints in Washington State

Here are 10 food items allowed through TSA checkpoints with no worries in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: National News, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA