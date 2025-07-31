Are Mudflaps Required in Washington State? Here’s What the Law Says

I saw a recent posting from the Yakima Police Department about the legality of mud flaps in Washington State.

WA State Mudflap Laws: Who’s Required to Have Them?

For the heck of it, I went outside to see if my truck had mud flaps, and I soon discovered that my truck doesn't have mud flaps. I also looked around the radio station parking lot at cars looking for mud flaps and was shocked by what I saw.

None of the vehicles had mud flaps. Some have the built-in mud catchers on the backside of their car tires, but for the most part, not one single vehicle had mud flaps.

Do All Vehicles Need Mudflaps in Washington?

But according to the Facebook posting and RCW 46.37.500, all vehicles-especially trucks- must be equipped with splash guards or aprons that cover the full width of the rear tires. This helps prevent rocks, mud, and debris from hitting other vehicles.

I did discover an exception to the rule, though: A motor vehicle that is not less than forty years old or a street rod vehicle that is owned and operated primarily as a collector's item need not be equipped with fenders when the vehicle is used and driven during fair weather on well-maintained, hard-surfaced roads.

I don't think I've seen anyone get pulled over for not having mud flaps, but it looks like, legally, we are supposed to have them.

So the next time you are looking at your rig, check to see if they have mud flaps so you don't get a ticket. I'm now off to do some mud flap shopping for my truck.

