Surprise! Washington State’s Most Stressed-Out Town Isn’t Seattle

What Town Or City In Washington State Causes The Most Stress?

Stress sucks and being stressed out in a town you don't want to live in can even double that stress. One Washington State town in a recent survey tops the most stressful place to live in Washington.



New Survey Says Washington State's Most Stressed Out Place Isn't Seattle

I'm sure most Washingtonians would say Seattle is a stressful place to live. You've got the traffic jams and homeless just to name a few things that could stress a person out, trying to solve those two problems alone can be stressful.

Zippia.com recently released a survey breaking down the most stressful places to live in Washington State. Zippia.com ranked each city in America in the following criteria:

Unemployment

Hours Worked

Commute Times

Income-To-Home-Price Ratio

Percent of Uninsured Population

The higher a city ranked in any of these areas, the more stressed it was.

You'd think Seattle or Tacoma would rank high on the list but it looks like another smaller town in Washington State outranked the big dogs in the survey.

Tukwila was named the most stressed-out city in Washington State. I did a little research and with a population of 21,000 living in the shadow of Seattle can be a little stressful.

Sadly, the average household income is $42,000 and with a higher-than-average crime rate, stress can be a factor for sure. The good news is that Tukwila is growing with new diversified industries that'll elevate some of the stress in the little town of Tukwila.

You can read more about the survey here.

