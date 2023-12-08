Washington State Hobby Lobby Pulls Plug On “Certain” Holiday Decorations

What Holiday Decorations Did Hobby Lobby Pull In Washington State?

If you expect to find certain holiday or Christmas decorations at Hobby Lobby in Washington State, you might not find what you are looking for.



Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Hobby Lobby In ACA Contraception Case Getty Images loading...

What Reasons Were Given For The Pulled Decorations At WA State Hobby Lobby's?

Some shoppers are disappointed that Hobby Lobby has pulled specific holiday decorations which has frustrated some shoppers and has some consumer advocate groups calling foul on the company.

The decorations that have been removed include Mardi Gras, Halloween, and Hanukkah decorations.

The Hanukkah decoration removal has not set well with some customers who believe Hobby Lobby Christian owners might have something to do with the removal of the decorations.

Snopes.com did some digging and discovered that the decorations had been discontinued last year and news articles saying that 2023 is the first year the company hasn't stocked the decorations is in error.

According to other articles, Hobby Lobby has gone on the record that the decision to discontinue the decorations was from a lack of interest and that Hobby Lobby's inventories change at all times.

"The decision on what to offer our customers are based on many factors, including customer interest and what sells well. Our seasonal merchandise assortment carried at Hobby Lobby is constantly changing, and they evaluate it annually. Due to the need to find additional space for some of our stronger categories as well as our newer ones, the decision was made over the last couple of years to discontinue several seasonal product lines, including Mardi Gras, Halloween and Hanukkah."

So if you are expecting to find Hanukkah, Mardi Gras, and Halloween decorations at Hobby Lobby in the future, I wouldn't hold your breath. You can read more details here.

