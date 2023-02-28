Washington State Has the Happiest and Most Depressed Towns in USA

What's The Most Depressing City In Washington State?

Talk about a contradiction. Washington State has the happiest and most depressing towns in the nation. I do see why the most depressing town in Washington could be seen as such even though it does have its fans.



unsplash: ben dutton unsplash: ben dutton loading...

What's The Happiest City In Washington State?

In an article from our friends at Wallethub, one of the happiest cities in America is in Washington while the most depressing town is also in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

The article goes on to say WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash loading...

Here are more details from the findings from Wallethub:

83% of Americans are most concerned about inflation right now which could be a factor in citing happiness and unhappiness.

For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, a healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction, and financial well-being.

However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 16th on the World Happiness Report.

canva canva loading...

Fremont, California, has the lowest depression rate, 11.90 percent, which is 2.5 times lower than Huntington, West Virginia, the city with the highest at 30.10 percent.

canva canva loading...

Getting back to Washington State, Seattle ranked 11th in the nation as the happiest city in the US while Spokane Washington was listed as one of the most depressing cities ranking at #137.

As they say, money can't buy you happiness but I'm not sure Spokane deserves to be ranked #137.

My sister lives in Liberty Lake and loves it. I will concur that the harsh winters in Spokane might spur the doom and gloom of being #137 but I also know lots of other people that love living in Spokane. I guess beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

You can read more about the report here.

5 Of The Coolest Statues in Washington State: A Quick Guide Take a look at five of the coolest statues in Washington State including the tallest statue in the state.