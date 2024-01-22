The #1 Friendliest Neighborhood in America Is in Washington State

Where Are The Friendliest Neighborhoods In Washington State?

My neighborhood in Kennewick is friendly and when we lived in Prosser, our neighbors were extra friendly.



The West Coast In A Recent Survey Seems To Have The Friendliest Neighborhoods

If you have lived in a friendly neighborhood, you know it. It's almost like being in a movie where you can leave your front doors open after dark and have no worries because when strangers enter your neighborhood, you are alerted by your neighbor.

Some might say those days are done but believe it or not, one neighborhood in Washington State leads the nation for the friendliest neighborhood.

Allstarhome.com did a recent survey and YES Washington State has a lot of friendly people that you would want as a neighbor.

In the survey, the West Coast reigns supreme with the friendliest neighborhoods, the #2 friendliest neighborhood is Kingwood in Houston, and Highland in Saint Paul is #3.

From the article: "A whopping 6 out of the 10 friendliest neighborhoods on the list fall within Western states, and only 1 out of the 10 least friendliest is a Western state."

The survey compiled a list of popular neighborhoods across the United States based on the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022. They analyzed nearly 150K Google reviews from the past year for businesses in those neighborhoods and came up with the #1 friendliest neighborhood in the nation.

Magnolia in Seattle topped the friendliest neighborhood in America survey. If you love Oregon, the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood in Portland ranked #15 as the friendliest neighborhood.

Magnolia is number one but what about your neighborhood? Where is the friendliest neighborhood where you live? Let me know in the comments below and read more about the survey here.