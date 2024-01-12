Sick Of Washington State? Here are 9 States That'll Give You Free land

I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 9 other states that'll give you free land to move there.



Large living room with stack of moving boxes

The Homestead Act Of 1862 Was Vital To Migration Back In The Day

You might remember your History class about the Homestead Act of 1862.

In short, migration west was encouraged by the United States Government and free land was given out to populate the nation. It might explain how some of your own ancestors made it to the West Coast and Washington State.

The act is no longer valid but several states and towns do give away free land in hopes of revitalizing businesses and economies in several towns.

Brand X Pictures

41 States Don't Give Away Free Land But These 9 States Do

In an article from several sources, 9 states offer free land and we've compiled the list of states that might be an option for you if you decide that it's time to bail from the state of Washington.

Moving van with cardboard box and chairs by house

Our lists were compiled from mymillennialguide.com and dollarbreak.com. We've included links to the individual towns and states in the gallery below:

Bailing on Washington State? Here's 9 States That'll Give You Free Land

If you have ever thought of moving or retiring, free land isn't a bad way to get it done.

I know each of the towns and states has stipulations but in the long wrong, you might save a lot of money by homesteading in another state.

