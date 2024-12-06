Why Washington State Flags Will Be at Half-Mast on December 7th

If you notice American flags around Washington State and even in the Tri-Cities at half-mast over the weekend, there is a somber reason why.

It's sad as generations pass, we lose a part of our history. As the generation of World War II passes, it seems like the younger generations might not know the tragedy of Pearl Harbor.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The flags will be half-mast on Saturday, December 7th because that date marks an indelible moment in American history—the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces in 1941, which propelled the United States into World War II.

83 years ago, over two thousand American servicemen lost their lives in a surprise military strike that would change the course of global events.

In recognition of those who perished and those who valiantly fought back, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves as an opportunity for reflection and commemoration.

In Washington State, Governor Jay Inslee’s directive to lower flags to half-staff from sunrise until sunset is not merely ceremonial; it is deeply symbolic.

By lowering the American flag, we acknowledge both mourning for lives lost and appreciation for bravery demonstrated during one of America’s darkest hours.

So, if you are curious why flags will be half-mast on Saturday, take a moment to remember those who gave all for our great nation.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals