Several Washington Ferry Routes Could Be Out of Service Monday

Washington State travelers will experience a headache traveling across the Puget Sound on Monday as several ferry routes have been cancelled due to a lack of qualified crews to man them.

Crew Shortages Threaten Washington Ferry Service Monday

In a posting on the WSDOT site, the site reads: Washington State Ferries is currently experiencing crewing openings on several routes.

Management is aware and working on options. Serious disruptions are expected today.

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Washington Ferries Warns of Major Service Disruptions Monday

If you are traveling, this could dampen your Monday commute, so be aware of the changes and delays.

New reservations and changes are blocked for Monday, and no-show fees are waived. Reservation holders on cancelled sailings will be accommodated on other departures on a first-come, first-served basis.

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Current Ferries not running:

Sea/BI - Seattle/Bainbridge Route out of service on 10/5

Edm/King - Update - Route out of service due to shortage of crew, 10/5

PT/Coup - #1 Kennewick is out of service due to a shortage of crew and fog 10/5

Sea/Brem-Seattle/Bremerton is on 1-boat service 10/5

Muk/Clin - Mukilteo/Clinton route is on 1-boat service on Mon. 10/5

Ana/SJs - Update: Cancelled sailings for Monday, 10/05, due to the lack of crew

You can get complete updates from the WSDOT here.

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