Can You Legally Wear Ear Buds While Driving in WA State?
I was behind a car at the intersection of 4th and Olympia, and I saw a teen driver ahead of me with headphones on.
Potential Safety Concerns of Driving with Earbuds in Washington
I've also seen people in the Tri-Cities not pull over for emergency vehicles because they are wearing earbuds.
What's the deal with that?
I thought I'd do a little digging and see what the legalities of this practice are in Washington State because I'm seeing drivers with earbuds and headphones more and more around the Columbia Basin.
What Does Washington State Law Say About Wearing Earbuds While Driving?
As of 2023, Washington State law explicitly prohibits drivers from wearing headphones or earbuds in both ears while operating a vehicle. This regulation falls under RCW 46.37.480(2), which aims to ensure that drivers remain fully aware of their surroundings by maintaining unimpaired hearing capability.
The rationale behind this law is quite straightforward—auditory awareness plays a crucial role in safe driving.
Being able to hear sirens from emergency vehicles, honking horns from other motorists alerting you of potential hazards, or even environmental sounds like approaching trains can be lifesaving.
When both ears are plugged with sound devices, these critical auditory cues may go unnoticed, increasing the risk of accidents.
Here is the exact law on the subject:
RCW 46.37.480
Headsets, earphones.
