Can You Legally Wear Ear Buds While Driving in WA State?

I was behind a car at the intersection of 4th and Olympia, and I saw a teen driver ahead of me with headphones on.



Potential Safety Concerns of Driving with Earbuds in Washington

I've also seen people in the Tri-Cities not pull over for emergency vehicles because they are wearing earbuds.

What's the deal with that?

I thought I'd do a little digging and see what the legalities of this practice are in Washington State because I'm seeing drivers with earbuds and headphones more and more around the Columbia Basin.

What Does Washington State Law Say About Wearing Earbuds While Driving?

As of 2023, Washington State law explicitly prohibits drivers from wearing headphones or earbuds in both ears while operating a vehicle. This regulation falls under RCW 46.37.480(2), which aims to ensure that drivers remain fully aware of their surroundings by maintaining unimpaired hearing capability.

The rationale behind this law is quite straightforward—auditory awareness plays a crucial role in safe driving.

Being able to hear sirens from emergency vehicles, honking horns from other motorists alerting you of potential hazards, or even environmental sounds like approaching trains can be lifesaving.

When both ears are plugged with sound devices, these critical auditory cues may go unnoticed, increasing the risk of accidents.

Here is the exact law on the subject:

Headsets, earphones.

(1) No person shall operate any motor vehicle on a public highway while wearing any headset or earphones connected to any electronic device capable of receiving a radio broadcast or playing a sound recording for the purpose of transmitting a sound to the human auditory senses and which headset or earphones muffle or exclude other sounds. This subsection does not apply to students and instructors participating in a Washington state motorcycle safety program. (2) This section does not apply to authorized emergency vehicles, motorcyclists wearing a helmet with built-in headsets or earphones as approved by the Washington state patrol, or motorists using hands-free, wireless communications systems, as approved by the equipment section of the Washington state patrol.

As you can see, wearing headphones and earbuds while driving in Washington State can get you ticketed so make sure you pack away the headphones and earbuds before you head out on your trip.

