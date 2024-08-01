Are Washington State Drivers As Aggressive as You Think They Are?

How Aggressive Are Washington State Drivers? How Bad Are They?

So my wife and I went to the Chris Stapleton show last weekend and encountered some crazy traffic in Seattle. If you don't hit the traffic just right, you could be stuck there for hours.



How Bad Is Road Rage In Washington State?

It took us about an hour to go ten miles through Mercer Island but soon we were in downtown Seattle.

A few road hogs were trying to squeeze in but it's funny how you always seem to catch up with them even after all of their thinking.

But it did get me thinking, is road rage that bad in Washington State? I did a little digging and discovered that Washington State isn't half-bad when it comes to aggressive drivers.

A new Forbes article breaks down the most aggressive drivers in America and I think it should come as no shocker for California to top the list of road ragers. Missouri and Utah came in next which was surprising to me.

So where did the Northwest fall out of all 50 states? Washington was ranked # 32 while our Oregon neighbor ranked #33.

Californians report the most-aggressive drivers with 48% of them having experienced some form of road rage.

So as frustrating as Washington State can be (especially with all the construction) to drive in, we should consider ourselves lucky to not have road rage experiences that seem to plague California.

You can read more details about the survey here.

