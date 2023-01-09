Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever

Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?

One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.



credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

Betty White Is The Newest Celebrity To Be Honored By Washington Transporation Dept.

It's not the drivers that have nicknames but the actual trucks and when you see that Plowie McPlow Plow is hitting the roads, you can't help but chuckle a bit. I did see that Plowie McPlow Plow got rear-ended a few weeks but remained unscathed from the accident.

Get our free mobile app

The Washington Department Of Transportation has added another nickname and truck to the DOT crew and you can't help but love that Betty White is getting her much-needed due.

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

WADOT just unveiled her new license plate and it's adorable.

WA DOT WA DOT loading...

Here is what WADOT wrote on their Facebook page about the new nickname and truck:

♬Her heart is true, she's a plow with a new name plate.♬ Good news, our fourth tow plow, Betty Whiteout, got her license plate frame put on today. She joins her siblings Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski and Sir Plows-A-Lot in our winter fleet and will be primarily working in the Ritzville area so give our new Golden Girl a wave if you see her!

WA DOT WA DOT loading...

Betty Whiteout, The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot, and Plowie McPlow Plow are hilarious and maybe we will see some new names and trucks added in the New Year.

Commenters on the Facebook page are having a field day coming up with their own nicknames for the DOT trucks.

15 Awesome Places You’ll Want To Tour in Tri-Cities Washington If you are visiting Tri-Cities Washington, here are fifteen places you must tour on your next visit.