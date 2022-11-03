One of Washington State’s Famous Lakes Named Deadliest in America

One Of Washington State's Beautiful Lakes Has Been Named Deadliest In America

One of our most famous lakes in Washington State has been also named one of the deadliest in the nation.



Other Unseen Factors Make Lakes Dangerous In Washington State

Water is always dangerous and especially deep water but other factors can go into making a lake dangerous or not.

In a recent article by usabythenumbers.com, one of our Washington lakes was listed as one of the deadliest in the nation.

In a ranking of 15 of the most dangerous lakes in America, Lake Washington made the list at #11

Here is what the website said about Lake Washington:

One of the most dangerous lakes in the US is Washington’s Lake Washington, which is located in that state. This lake is teeming with dangerous substances and elements. Many of the sticky substances found in Lake Washington are produced by the lake itself. The water of this lake is ice-cold. Due to the lake’s location in the heart of the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro region, two beaches and wildlife areas including the endangered Chinook salmon and bald eagles may be found nearby. It has been designated as a Superfund site because of its environmental impact.

After a little research, our state's second-largest natural lake started discharging sewage from Seattle in 1900, polluting the lake.

It has taken decades for the former "Lake Stinko" to be cleaned up and the good news is that Lake Washington is now twice as clear as it was in 1950.

It's hard to imagine a world of 1900 with crude sewage pumping into the lake, talk about disgusting.

The good news is the fish population has increased thanks to environmental efforts and the lake is now teeming with Coastal Cutthroat Trout, Rainbow Trout, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Yellow Perch, and Black Crappie according to Wikipedia.com

It'll be nice when we get delisted off the list in the future - you can check out the other dangerous lakes in the nation here.

