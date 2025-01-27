Washington State Costco’s Add New Soda to $1.50 Hot Dog Deal

There's a new winner in the Cola Wars at Costco and it'll come as a surprise to some.



Cola Wars: Costco Has New Soda Winner For $1.50 Hot Dog Deal

As a kid, I remember being in Medical Lake Washington and the Pepsi Challenge booth was there. I took the test along with my siblings - you'll never guess which soda I picked - I still pick restaurants based on my preference that's how much of a soda freak I am.

Get our free mobile app

Costco is making a change and Washington State's $1.50 meal is going to change. The world-famous hot dog comes with a soda and after a decade of Pepsi, Costco will be shifting back to Coca-Cola according to an article from CNN.com

If you are a Coke fan, Coke is coming back to the food courts of Washington State Costco. Coke had been there for decades but back in 2013, Pepsi outbid Coke as the new soda of choice in the food courts.

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales Getty Images loading...

So a big change for the Cola Wars as Coca-Cola is coming back to Costco. Costco's #1 draw is the $1.50 dog and soda combo and the price is safe as Costco executives have said, no matter the loss, the $1.50 meal deal with remain and you'll just enjoy it with a Coke instead of a Pepsi.

You can get more details about the change of sodas at Costco here.

What soda pop is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try Here are 10 items at Costco you must try, trust me, you'll love these top-secret items. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals