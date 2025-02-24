Washington State Costco Is Making Gas Buying Changes You'll Love

My wife loves getting her gas at Costco. She's one of those die-hards on saving a few bucks and Costco is one place in Washington State with a membership that you can save as prices rise around the Evergreen State.



Washington Costco is Revamping Your Gas Experience—Get Ready to Love It

On February 18th, Costco announced changes to its gas station hours so if you are a user of Costco Gas, here's a heads up on the new operating hours for its gas station lines.

Get our free mobile app

In a posting on Facebook, Costco listed its new operational hours

Extended gas station hours:

Monday–Friday : 6 AM–10 PM

Saturday : 6 AM–8:30 PM

Sunday: 6 AM–7:30 PM

"Hypermarkets" Offer Consumers Savings At The Gas Pump Getty Images loading...

Costco also stated in the posting that California and Hawaii hours could vary so always check their app for more details on the new updated hours when fueling up. You can get more updates on Costco here.

5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco Want to save money? These five items at Costco will save you a bunch of cash. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals