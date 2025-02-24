Washington State Costco Is Making Gas Buying Changes You&#8217;ll Love

Washington State Costco Is Making Gas Buying Changes You’ll Love

rik/canva

Washington State Costco Is Making Gas Buying Changes You'll Love

My wife loves getting her gas at Costco. She's one of those die-hards on saving a few bucks and Costco is one place in Washington State with a membership that you can save as prices rise around the Evergreen State.

Washington Costco is Revamping Your Gas Experience—Get Ready to Love It

On February 18th, Costco announced changes to its gas station hours so if you are a user of Costco Gas, here's a heads up on the new operating hours for its gas station lines.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

In a posting on Facebook, Costco listed its new operational hours

Extended gas station hours: 

  • Monday–Friday6 AM–10 PM
  • Saturday6 AM–8:30 PM
  • Sunday6 AM–7:30 PM
Getty Images
loading...

Costco also stated in the posting that California and Hawaii hours could vary so always check their app for more details on the new updated hours when fueling up. You can get more updates on Costco here.

5 of the Best Deals You’ll Find at Washington State And Oregon's Costco

Want to save money? These five items at Costco will save you a bunch of cash.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

7 Odd Things Can’t You Ship Through the Mail in Washington State

These 7 items are a big no-no for shipping in the mail.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

 

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA