One of Washington State’s Coolest Hikes Includes 2 Railroad Tunnels

One of Washington State’s Coolest Hikes Includes a Railroad Tunnel

Spring is here, and one of my wife's favorite things to do is hike, especially if she can find new places in Washington State to explore.



Step Into Serenity: Hike Washington's Scenic Spruce Railroad Trail

We did a hike last weekend that I have to share with you, and it includes two killer abandoned railroad tunnels that you can walk through.

Washington's Spruce Railroad Trail is a must-see travel destination that if you are avid or novice hiker, you'll enjoy this hike.

By Thejrudd - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69787870 By Thejrudd - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69787870 loading...

Located on the shores of Lake Crescent and close to Port Angeles, Washington, the Spruce Railroad Trail is part of the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Adventure Awaits: Journey Through Washington's Spruce Railroad Trail

According to a Facebook posting from I Grew Up In Washington State, here is what you can expect from the experience:

Part of the Olympic Discovery Trail, the Spruce Railroad Trail follows an old World War I-era railroad grade—built to transport spruce for airplane construction—along the northern shore of the deep-blue, crystal-clear Crescent Lake. Along the way, you'll pass through the historic McFee Tunnel and have the option to swim or enjoy the views at Devil's Punchbowl, which includes a pedestrian bridge offering breathtaking vistas of the lake and surrounding mountains.

DIGITAL CAMERA Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=144432332 loading...

So if you are looking for a hike that includes two railroad tunnels, look no further than the Spruce Railroad Trail in Washington State.

You'll love it!

