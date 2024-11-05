Washington State: Can You Legally Drive Under the Speed Limit?

When driving on Washington State roads, most of us know the maximum speed limits posted are to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow but what about driving below these speed limits?

I was following a car on my way to work this morning and they were driving 25 in a 30 and it was frustrating to follow them. I veered off onto Rainier in Kennewick just to get past them.

Get our free mobile app

It got me thinking after seeing people on YouTube getting pulled over for going under the speed limit and it made me wonder if you can legally drive below the speed limit in Washington State

The answer might surprise you, as it's not as straightforward as merely staying under a posted limit.

To understand the legality of driving below the speed limit in Washington State, it's essential to read RCW 46.61.425.

This law primarily addresses scenarios where driving too slowly can hinder normal traffic movement unless specific conditions justify such reduced speeds.

According to this regulation, while you're generally allowed to drive below the maximum speed limit, your pace mustn't impede "the normal and reasonable movement of traffic."

This provision implies that if your slow driving results in congestion or hinders other vehicles from maintaining a steady flow on highways or roads, you might be violating traffic laws.

One exception where reduced speeds are permissible involves situations requiring safe operation. Inclement weather conditions like heavy rain, snowstorms, or fog might necessitate slower speeds for safety reasons.

Construction zones often require drivers to reduce their pace significantly for their own safety and that of workers present on site. In these instances, adhering to a lower-than-posted speed is not only legal but encouraged for precautionary purposes.

So overall you can drive below the speed limit but you also run the risk of getting pulled over if you are impeding traffic.

My solution for a slow driver? Find a different route ASAP.