Unique Gorgeous Washington State Cabin Is Ranked #1 on Airbnb!

Take A Look Inside This Almost Perfect Rated Cabin In Washington State

If you've been looking for a sweet getaway, this Granite Falls Washington Airbnb might be the place to escape to.

According to the listing, this amazing Airbnb is hosted by Forest and Andy and its so popular, it's almost always booked out. Once you peek inside, you'll totally see why it gets such a high rating

Here is the listing description of this unique Airbnb cabin:

Perched high on a granite ledge, you will find this cabin overlooking a rushing river that weaves its way through the dense, lush forest of the North Cascade mountains. The unique asymmetrical A-frame structure is both unexpected and familiar, with its wood-clad walls, exposed beams, and large geometric windows. Whether you are playing whiskey-fueled card game by the fire, or lounging in the hot tub while listening to the nearby rushing creek, this cabin offers the ultimate cabin experience.

Now, let's take a peek inside:

Again, this property looks amazing, inside and out.

It was originally built as a fishing cabin in the 1970's. Then it was remodeled and expanded to what what you see today. The cabin interior has been thoughtful curated by the cabin's owners with uniquely designed objects, furniture, textiles, and art from their design shops in Seattle; Glasswing and their recently opened plant store, Greenhouse.

Follow their cabin adventures on Instagram at @canyoncreekcabins

Children and dogs are welcome.

You can check out more details on this listing here.

