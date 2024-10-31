Washington State’s #1 Truck Stop Location Might Surprise You

My Grandfather was a trucker; if I wasn't a radio announcer, I think I'd be a trucker too.



I've always said if I lost my job in broadcasting, trucking would be my new profession.

I'd even be a long-haul driver because I've always wanted to see the country and hitting the road appeals to me

If you are already a trucker, I'm sure you've encountered some of the worst and best truck stops out there.

So where is the best truck stop in Washington State?

I did a quick Google search and thanks to Gli Truck Services Dispatch, they've ranked the top 10 truck stops in Washington State and the #1 spot in the Evergreen State might surprise you.

Petro Spokane #339, located at 10506 West Aero Road off I-90 Medical Lake Road in Spokane is tops on their list.

So what makes Petro Spokane #339 so special?

Petro Spokane #339 is a top-tier truck stop according to the website because it offers an array of amenities that make life on the road easier and more comfortable for truckers.

The truck stop has ample parking for 200 trucks and 10 fuel lanes, minimizing wait times.

Drivers can enjoy clean facilities, with 11 showers and a full truck workshop to keep their vehicles in peak condition. On-site dining options, including Starbucks, The Kitchen, Iron Skillet, Exxon Fuel, and Subway, cater to different tastes, while laundry and a truck wash add convenience for longer stays.

Petro Spokane #339 is designed for a hassle-free and restful experience for drivers on the go.

So if Petro Spokane #339 is the #1 truck stop in Washington, you'll love to know that Ritzville's Love Truck Stop and Ellensburg's Love Truck Stop also ranked in the top 10 of the best truck stops in Washington State.

You can check out the rest of the list here

